MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Company?s principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.43.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $17.12 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.33 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 16.2% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth $200,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

