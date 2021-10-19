The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock, down from their previous price target of $210.00.
Several other research firms have also commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.73.
Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $171.14 on Monday. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $310.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.56, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.66.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
About The Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
