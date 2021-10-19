The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock, down from their previous price target of $210.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.73.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $171.14 on Monday. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $310.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.56, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

