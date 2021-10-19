Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 125

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 188.75 ($2.47).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile
