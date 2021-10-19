Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 125

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 188.75 ($2.47).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.