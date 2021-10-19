Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,002 ($65.35) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £80.99 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,192.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,740.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

