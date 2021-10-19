DMC Global (BOOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect DMC Global to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. DMC Global has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DMC Global stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. DMC Global has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.86 million, a PE ratio of 271.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DMC Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 155.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of DMC Global worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

