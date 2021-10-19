Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,800 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,002 ($65.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,192.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,740.26. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market cap of £80.99 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

