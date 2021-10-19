FY2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Decreased by Analyst

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOLD. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

