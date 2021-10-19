FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.