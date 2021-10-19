Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.35

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 2379938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

AEHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $537.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $98,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,009.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 770,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,860,481 in the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

