$325.95 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post $325.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.97 million to $361.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $307.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $50.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

