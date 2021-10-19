Contrasting Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tscan Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tscan Therapeutics
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|TRACON Pharmaceuticals
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tscan Therapeutics
|$1.09 million
|143.80
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TRACON Pharmaceuticals
|$3.00 million
|24.42
|-$16.77 million
|($1.87)
|-2.02
Tscan Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.
Profitability
This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tscan Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TRACON Pharmaceuticals
|N/A
|-122.51%
|-71.98%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
46.4% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Tscan Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Tscan Therapeutics
TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
