Contrasting Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tscan Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tscan Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tscan Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 231.29%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 317.77%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tscan Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tscan Therapeutics $1.09 million 143.80 N/A N/A N/A TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 24.42 -$16.77 million ($1.87) -2.02

Tscan Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tscan Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -122.51% -71.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Tscan Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

