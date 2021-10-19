Comparing Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Fisker alerts:

23.2% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fisker and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -36.15 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fisker and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 3 8 0 2.58 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $23.92, suggesting a potential upside of 65.40%. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.28%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Fisker.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -12.92% -10.14% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.94% -8.06%

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.