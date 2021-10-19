Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.90

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 5556558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Get Latch alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Latch, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,835,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,967,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,083,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.