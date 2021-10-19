ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.23.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$11.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.36. The company has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.68 and a 12 month high of C$12.67.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.066 dividend. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.42%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

