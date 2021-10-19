Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.17.

Shares of KEL opened at C$4.89 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$1.49 and a twelve month high of C$5.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$922.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$32,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,579.08.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

