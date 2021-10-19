Raymond James Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$63.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.74.

CNQ stock opened at C$52.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.36. The stock has a market cap of C$61.99 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$20.31 and a 1 year high of C$53.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.6794379 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total value of C$509,345.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,978 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,748.99. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$43,727.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,060,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,062,488.52. Insiders have sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

