Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at Barclays

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$33.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.55.

TSE ERO opened at C$25.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$17.24 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

