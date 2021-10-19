Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.83 ($0.06). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,407,035 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £26.59 million and a PE ratio of -48.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.81.

In other news, insider Matt Bull bought 12,318,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £246,374 ($321,889.21).

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

