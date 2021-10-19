Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,839 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 692% compared to the typical daily volume of 737 call options.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 109,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 0.96. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

