Investors Purchase High Volume of Marqeta Call Options (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,590 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 508% compared to the average volume of 1,741 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MQ. Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

MQ stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

