Stitch Fix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 18,960 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 118% compared to the average daily volume of 8,681 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,485 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,377. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 316.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 74,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,474,000 after buying an additional 97,872 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

