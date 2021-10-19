Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Downgraded to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$29.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABX. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.53.

ABX opened at C$23.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$38.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.288 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

