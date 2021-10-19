Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

SQSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Shares of SQSP opened at $38.61 on Friday. Squarespace has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $64.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $196.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

