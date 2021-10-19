Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. COKER & PALMER reiterated a sector underperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 277,726 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,832 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

