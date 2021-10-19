Sensata Technologies (ST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ST opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.90.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

