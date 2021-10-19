Head-To-Head Contrast: RLI (NYSE:RLI) & Loews (NYSE:L)

RLI (NYSE:RLI) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RLI and Loews’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $983.63 million 4.70 $157.09 million $2.59 39.48 Loews $12.58 billion 1.17 -$931.00 million N/A N/A

RLI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Loews.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RLI and Loews, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 0 2 1 0 2.33 Loews 0 1 1 0 2.50

RLI currently has a consensus target price of $112.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. Loews has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.44%. Given Loews’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loews is more favorable than RLI.

Dividends

RLI pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. RLI pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLI has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years and Loews has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. RLI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

RLI has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RLI and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 24.38% 12.30% 3.57% Loews 10.48% 5.86% 1.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of RLI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Loews shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RLI beats Loews on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services. The Surety segment engages in writing contract surety coverage, licenses and bonds for commercial, energy and industrial sectors. The company was founded by Gerald D. Stephens in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, IL.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs. The Boardwalk Pipeline segment transports and stores natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Loews Hotels segment operates restaurants and chain of hotels. The Corporate segment includes investment income and interest expenses. The company was founded by Laurence A. Tisch and Preston Robert Tisch in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

