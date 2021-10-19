Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

ARBE opened at $8.22 on Friday. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

