Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.20 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,146,000 after buying an additional 3,053,396 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,383,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after buying an additional 673,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,262,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,850,000 after buying an additional 2,736,277 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 191.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,645,000 after buying an additional 5,121,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

