Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. COKER & PALMER reissued a sector underperform rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.89.

PLUG stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

