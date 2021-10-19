ABB (NYSE:ABB) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a neutral rating and set a CHF 37 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of ABB opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 288.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

