Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) target price on the stock.

HL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,658.50 ($21.67).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 1,508.50 ($19.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,460.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,583.33. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The firm has a market cap of £7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.40%.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total value of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

