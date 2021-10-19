Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.47

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (LON:VOG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.47 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.47 ($0.05). Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3.46 ($0.05), with a volume of 129,933 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.55. The firm has a market cap of £8.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.29.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

