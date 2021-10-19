Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Up 49.1% in September

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 6,641.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 31.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $242.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 3.32.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.82 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 30.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.