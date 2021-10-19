Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,400 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the September 15th total of 1,778,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,435,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

VYGVF opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. Voyager Digital has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VYGVF shares. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.