Short Interest in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expands By 47.9%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.
NYSE:MT opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 68,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
