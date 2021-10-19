Short Interest in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expands By 47.9%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

NYSE:MT opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 68,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

