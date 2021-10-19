Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.75

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and traded as high as $32.93. Safran shares last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 520,774 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAFRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

