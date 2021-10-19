Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGEL OAK MTGE is a vertically integrated asset manager delivering mortgage and consumer credit solutions. Through its integrated credit and investment platform, companies provide unique solutions across asset management and lending. ANGEL OAK MTGE is based in DUBLIN. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of AOMR opened at $17.48 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,432,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,621,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,815,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

