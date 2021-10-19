Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

BSM opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

