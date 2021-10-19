KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $72.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.90.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $204,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 198,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 50,093 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

