Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $540.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $507.32.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $459.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.41. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,712,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,014,000 after acquiring an additional 283,085 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

