Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.94

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.94 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.42). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.45), with a volume of 150,313 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.94. The stock has a market cap of £174.14 million and a PE ratio of -44.40.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

