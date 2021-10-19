McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $226.56

Shares of McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 226.56 ($2.96) and traded as low as GBX 221 ($2.89). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 221 ($2.89), with a volume of 8,889 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 226.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.64 million and a PE ratio of -12.70.

In other McKay Securities news, insider Giles Salmon sold 9,412 shares of McKay Securities stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £21,647.60 ($28,282.73).

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

