Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,458.33

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,458.33 ($84.38) and traded as low as GBX 3,619 ($47.28). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,675 ($48.01), with a volume of 436,355 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKG. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,049.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,458.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a €0.29 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.01%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

