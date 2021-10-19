Polaris (PII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY 2021 guidance at $9.350-$9.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $9.35-9.60 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PII opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. Polaris has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average of $130.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on PII. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

