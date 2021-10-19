Financial Contrast: Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) versus Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Business First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $149.48 million 3.20 $41.88 million $1.57 10.75 Business First Bancshares $171.32 million 3.02 $29.99 million $2.05 12.30

Farmers National Banc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Business First Bancshares. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Business First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmers National Banc and Business First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00 Business First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.25%. Business First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.08%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Farmers National Banc pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Business First Bancshares pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Business First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 34.12% 15.36% 1.71% Business First Bancshares 25.37% 13.64% 1.34%

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Business First Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans. The Trust segment offers personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.