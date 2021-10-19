The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Rating Increased to Buy at SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. SEB Equity Research currently has $300.00 price target on the stock.

DDRLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from 190.00 to 220.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DNB Markets raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SEB Equities raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDRLF opened at $38.92 on Friday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

