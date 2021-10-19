Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.69.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $16.39 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

