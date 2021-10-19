M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of M3 stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. M3 has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $102.00.

Get M3 alerts:

About M3

M3, Inc engages in the provision of medical related services through the Internet. It operates through the following segments: Medical Portal, Evidence Solutions, Overseas, Clinical Platform, and Others. The Medical Portal segment provides the medical-related marketing support and research services. The Evidence Solutions segment includes clinical research support business, medical clinical trials management, and management support business.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.