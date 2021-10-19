Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.98. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

