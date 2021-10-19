Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alstom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alstom’s FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Alstom alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alstom has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. Alstom has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Alstom’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.